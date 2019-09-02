LEWISBURG — A public reveal of data analysis and resulting solutions from the Market Street Corridor Transportation Study won’t likely occur before October, according to Lewisburg’s special projects coordinator and grants manager.
Kim Wheeler said the aim is to meet with PennDOT next month to review study results before releasing the information publicly. Such a release was first planned for June but was pushed to July and later speculated for September.
“I didn’t comprehend the extent of all this even when I knew it would be much longer,” Wheeler said of initial timelines for a presentation. “We’re hoping for October, at this point.”
It wasn’t until early August when PennDOT permitted core samples to be extracted beneath Market Street. The samples will be used to study compaction.
“We’ve received the raw sampling data and information. We’re waiting for the analysis thereof of what the impact really is. We don’t have that yet,” Wheeler said.
“PennDOT didn’t want to give permission. Eventually, they agreed,” Kathy Morris, borough council president, said.
The study is born out of concerns raised by downtown merchants and borough officials who believe congestion disrupted Market Street’s appeal — harder to park, more difficult to cross streets, noisier — and could be cutting into sales receipts.
The volume of vehicular traffic and the impact of heavy truck traffic, in particular, is the biggest issue being studied, Wheeler said, but the entire operation of Market Street is under review, including pedestrian use and safety.
A citizen-led steering committee raised all but $10,000 pledged by borough council of the $69,650 study cost estimated when the engineering firm Traffic Planning and Design, Harrisburg, was hired in February. A public workshop led by project engineers was held in April.
Engineers in April began using monitoring equipment to collect data on traffic volume, speed, directions of travel, sound and vibration. Measurements were taken from west of Route 15 and across the Susquehanna River toward Route 147 in Northumberland County.
Data will be supplemented with visual observations from camera monitoring equipment and anecdotes and concerns raised by residents, merchants and visitors.
“There is just so much data. They are still trying to make sure all the data is arranged, organized and understood,” Morris said.
Also collected were varied sales transaction data from about half of an estimated 80 merchants contacted, according to Wheeler.
“That’s one of the best things we could pull off, looking at merchant information,” Wheeler said.
Steve Lindenmuth, chair of the steering committee, said committee members are pleased with the progress made so far of what he described as a study “long overdue.”
“We are very appreciative of the community and businesses supporting this project, as well as so many regional groups and institutions. We are looking forward to addressing the safety and quality of life issues which are being expressed by our community,” Lindenmuth said.
“Lewisburg’s Market Street is not only vital to our residents but extremely important to visitors to the entire region of central Pennsylvania,” Lindenmuth said.