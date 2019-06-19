LEWISBURG — With permission pending from PennDOT to extract samples beneath Market Street as part of a traffic corridor study downtown, borough council pushed back a public presentation on study results.
Study results will be presented at a public meeting in September. The date, time and venue will be announced at a later date, according to William Lowthert, borough manager.
The presentation had been planned for July 9 and originally was planned for June.
PennDOT hasn’t moved on an application to extract core samples from beneath the street towards exploring compaction rates. Lowthert said project engineers expect the request to be approved.
The traffic study aims to explore causes and solutions for traffic congestion and the impact on the downtown economy. The majority of study has already been collected along Market Street and further east and west on Route 45, with monitoring equipment capturing information on vehicle counts and types, speed, directions of travel, sound and vibration.
— ERIC SCICCHITANO