A public presentation on the results and recommended solutions to traffic woes in downtown Lewisburg will be held next month.
Kim Wheeler, Lewisburg’s special projects coordinator and grants manager, said the Market Street Corridor Transportation Study will be discussed at 6 p.m. Oct. 16 at Campus Theatre, 413 Market St., Lewisburg.
Wheeler made the announcement at Friday morning’s Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce transportation committee meeting.
The study is born out of concerns raised by downtown merchants and borough officials who believe congestion disrupted Market Street’s appeal — harder to park, more difficult to cross streets, noisier — and could be cutting into sales receipts.
The volume of vehicular traffic and the impact of heavy truck traffic, in particular, is the biggest issue being studied, Wheeler said previously, but the entire operation of Market Street is under review, including pedestrian use and safety.
A citizen-led steering committee raised all but $10,000 pledged by borough council of the $69,650 study cost estimated when the engineering firm Traffic Planning and Design, Harrisburg, was hired in February. A public workshop led by project engineers was held in April after data collection began.
Engineers used monitoring equipment to collect data on traffic volume, speed, directions of travel, sound and vibration. Measurements were taken from west of Route 15 and across the Susquehanna River toward Route 147 in Northumberland County.
Data will be supplemented with visual observations from camera monitoring equipment and anecdotes and concerns raised by residents, merchants and visitors. Also collected were varied sales transaction data from about 40 downtown merchants.
A public presentation planned originally for June was delayed to July and then, ultimately, to October as the data was examined and engineer recommendations formulated, Wheeler said previously.
It wasn’t until early August when PennDOT permitted core samples to be extracted beneath Market Street. The samples will be used to study compaction rates.