Lewisburg Borough Council deferred to Union County Commissioners, voting to follow the county’s lead should it choose to extend the deadline for the discounted property tax rate or waive fees and penalties for late payments.
The Board of Commissioners met Tuesday and did not discuss the issue. Borough Council met later in the evening and voted unanimously, 8-0, to abide by whatever decision the county board makes.
The General Assembly adopted legislation last week that includes the tax relief provision along with authorizing remote meetings for municipal governments and remote notarization. Gov. Tom Wolf signed the bill into law Monday, initiating a 30-day deadline for local governments to act. The law does not apply to school taxes.
The measures were brought on by the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Property owners in Union County who pay their municipal bills by March 31 receive a 2 percent discount. The face value period ends on May 31. After that, a 10-percent penalty is added to taxes paid before Dec. 31.
The law allows the discount period to be extended to as late as Aug. 31. Since the discount period ended in Union County, any taxpayers who pay at face value would get a rebate should the extension be enacted.
Borough residents are billed at the same time for both borough and county property taxes. Council members wanted to avoid any conflicting deadlines and avoid associated costs of supplies and labor in the event Lewisburg chose to alter deadlines and Union County held tight to the established payment periods.
So, council members authorized Solicitor Andrew Lyons to draw up a resolution stating the borough would abide by whatever decision the county makes.
“If the county doesn’t extend their deadlines, how are the taxpayers going to know how much to pay? It will be a nightmare to keep track of how much people are supposed to pay,” tax collector Connie Moore told council members, theorizing a scenario where there would be different deadlines.
The burden could be eased with the county and borough in lockstep one way or another but additional accounting work will be created should the tax relief be enacted, she said.
“If they do something, we do something. If they don’t, we don’t,” Councilman Michael Brody said.
About 75 percent of borough property owners already paid taxes, according to Borough Manager William Lowthert. Of the remaining 25 percent outstanding, nearly half are rental properties.
Lowthert said the outstanding property taxes amount to about $500,000.
Reached Tuesday night, Preston Boop, chairman of the county board, said the tax relief provisions are being discussed. Should a decision be made, it will likely be a regional one. He said he’s consulting with representatives of seven other counties that belong to the local district of the state association of counties: Centre, Clinton, Lycoming, Columbia, Montour, Northumberland and Snyder.
However, each individual county would have to vote independently to authorize the tax relief.
“There may be some talk about extending the face period,” Boop said. “Our thinking is we’d like to do it as a group of counties so we’re consistent.”