LEWISBURG — The League of Women Voters of the Lewisburg Area’s (LWVLA) Voters Guide for the fall 2021 municipal election is now available both online and in print. The guide contains the names of major-party candidates that appear on the ballot, as well as the judicial retention questions. The guide also contains information regarding the two Candidate Panels hosted by the LWVLA.
Union County residents may find the Voters Guide in the community at local post offices, at the Union County libraries, and at locations all over Union County. The guide may also be found online at www.lwvlewisburgarea.org.