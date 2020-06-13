From staff
and wire reports
Beginning Wednesday, the Lewisburg Walmart plans to have a COVID-19 self-testing site, the company announced Friday.
Also on Friday, another Northumberland County residents’ death was linked to the virus and eight more Pennsylvania counties were told they would be moving into the green phase of reopening.
The Lewisburg testing site will be open for approximately two hours on Monday, Wednesday and Friday mornings each week.
“In conjunction with Governor Tom Wolf and the Secretary of Health, Walmart is expanding COVID-19 testing across the commonwealth,” the company said in a news release.
Residents who want to be tested must pre-register at www.MyQuestCOVIDTestPA.com to receive an appointment window. The tests will be self-administered swabs with socially distanced direction from on-site staff. Those being tested will be notified of test results and instructed on how to proceed if they test positive.
More information can be found at https://corporate.walmart.com/covid19testing.
New cases, 1 new death
The Northumberland County resident’s death pushes the county’s death toll to four and the Valley count to seven. Two Union County residents have died due to the virus and one person has died in Snyder County.
According to the state Department of Health (DOH), there were nine new cases of the virus confirmed in the Valley, six in Northumberland County, two in Union and one in Montour.
Northumberland County has the most cases in the Valley with 219. That total is followed by Union County with 81, Snyder County with 59 and Montour with 56.
The state has confirmed 77,999 cases of the virus in residents, following 686 new cases on Friday. An additional 49 deaths in the state were announced, pushing the total number of Pennsylvania residents who have died because of the disease to 6,162.
Health officials estimate 73% of patients have recovered. The recovery rate has increased one percent in each of the last two days.
To date, the state reports 488,385 residents have tested negative for the virus.
More counties going green
Wolf has been easing restrictions in vast swaths of the state, including on Friday when he announced that Dauphin, Franklin, Huntingdon, Luzerne, Monroe, Perry, Pike and Schuylkill counties would be moving to the least restrictive “green” phase of his reopening plan next Friday.
The new designation, which will take effect in one week, allows gyms, barbers and theaters to reopen at reduced capacity. Bars and restaurants may allow indoor dining, also at reduced capacity.
Gatherings of up to 250 people are permitted in green zones.
By next Friday, 54 of 67 counties will have been designated green. Remaining in the more restrictive yellow phase are Philadelphia and southeastern counties, where the coronavirus has had the worst impact; parts of the Poconos region, Lehigh Valley and northeastern Pennsylvania; and Erie, Lebanon and Lancaster counties.