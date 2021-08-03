SUNBURY — A Union County resident is among six new members appointed to committees within the Girl Scouts in the Heart of Pennsylvania.
Liz DiLullo Brown, of Lewisburg, was named to the strategic planning committee. She became Little League senior vice president and chief marketing officer in November 2018.
Brown joined Little League International in 2009 and since then has been leading the marketing and communication departments. She is the first female employee at Little League International to hold the Senior Vice President title.