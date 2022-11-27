LEWISBURG — Tina Smethers, 30, of Lewisburg, is a mom with two infant kids and a stepdaughter and in this time of inflation, she hopes The Salvation Army’s “Here. For Good” program can help.
While Smethers is a stay-at-home mom, she also does some part-time work to help with the family finances. and her fiance, she said, is working.
Smethers has qualified for Section 8 and food stamps. Section 8 is a Pennsylvania Housing Choice Voucher program that provides housing choice vouchers to eligible families and individuals living in the state of Pennsylvania and unable to afford safe and sanitary housing.
Although times are tough, she “tries to keep it together and be strong. I have to be for my kids.” She has an 11 year-old son in sixth grade, and a 6 year-old daughter in kindergarten. Her stepdaughter is also in kindergarten.
For gifts, her daughter, she said, “likes mermaids. She also loves sparkling stuff, like dresses. Her son likes video games. and her stepdaughter likes anything fuzzy and soft.
The Here. For Good campaign is a continuation of the Needy Family Fund that has raised more than $3.35 million since 1987 during the holiday season to help Valley families.
The campaign is administered by Salvation Army citadels in Milton and Sunbury, and sponsored by The Daily Item, Sunbury Broadcasting Corp. and Mifflinburg Bank & Trust.
Donors can make checks payable to “Here. For Good” and mail or drop them off at any location of program sponsor Mifflinburg Bank & Trust. Donors can also mail a check to 250 East Chestnut Street, Mifflinburg, PA, 17844, or donate online at: www.hereforgoodcampaign.org.