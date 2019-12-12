LEWISBURG — A ribbon-cutting recognizing the joint venture creating The Lewisburg YMCA at the Miller Center will be held at 10 a.m. Monday inside the recreation center at 120 Hardwood Drive.
The Miller Center for Recreation Wellness is transitioning into a YMCA property as part of a partnership between Evangelical Community Hospital, Geisinger and the Greater Susquehanna Valley YMCA.
A grand re-opening is in the works for early 2020 but Monday’s event marks the official start of The Lewisburg YMCA at the Miller Center.
— ERIC SCICCHITANO