LEWISBURG — When Ernestine Walburn McCoy graduated from Lewisburg Area High School in 1939, she likely never imagined that one day she would be the last living member of her class.
“I guess I’ve come a long way,” said McCoy.
At 102 years old, McCoy holds the title of the school district’s “oldest living alumna.”
On Tuesday, McCoy visited the Lewisburg Area High School Alumni Association’s Heritage Room, located inside the high school. Bob Brouse, Class of 1958 and alumni association board president; Dave Powell, Class of 1960 and alumni association board member; Maddy Barbella, Class of 2023 and student representative on the board; and Paula Reber, Lewisburg Area High School principal also attended.
Brouse has known McCoy since he was in high school.
“She used to come and watch me wrestle,” he said. “I remember buying a bike from her dad and she and her husband were always the first two people through the doors at the annual spaghetti dinner. She’s just a wonderful lady.”
Though Brouse has known McCoy for decades, he didn’t know until recently that she was the oldest living alumna. When he heard, he said, he decided to pay her a visit.
“When I went to see her, I was amazed at how good she looked at 102,” said Brouse. “I took her some yearbooks and asked her if she would like to go see our Heritage Room.”
“I said, ‘Yeah, that would be kind of nice,’” said McCoy. “So he left some books, and I looked through them.”
As she looked at old photos of school friends on Tuesday, McCoy reminisced about her life back then.
“Things are sure different,” she said. “The world has changed.”
Pointing to her pants, McCoy noted “Even something as simple as this. As a girl I couldn’t wear these,” she said laughing.
Back then, McCoy, nicknamed “Teeny,” was described in her yearbook as a shy, reserved and dependable girl. She remembers attending basketball and football games at Bucknell as being some of her most fond memories.
Reber said having McCoy at the school and getting to talk with her was “an exceptional opportunity” and she always welcomes alumni who would like to visit.
“We get a lot of people during alumni weekend, and many times during the summer people will be here visiting or passing through and they’ll stop and come in to visit,” she said. “Everyone is always so impressed by it.”
McCoy was also impressed.
“It’s been fantastic seeing everything in the alumni room,” said McCoy. “I think it’s fantastic that someone took the time to collect all of this and put it together.”
The Alumni Association began collecting items about 10 years ago, said Brouse, and is always looking for more to add to the collection. Alumni Association lifetime members are able to view things like old yearbooks and old film footage of games and events as well as photos and documents.
The Heritage Room at the high school is home to hundreds of items dating back to the 1800s; the earliest piece of history is a diploma from the 1880s.
For more information on the Lewisburg Area High School Alumni Association, visit https://www.lahsalumni.com or find them on Facebook.