MILTON — Rainbow flags and calls for equality and unity permeated throughout downtown Milton on Saturday afternoon as at least 100 people gathered for a pride Rally.
At the corner of Routes 405 and Route 642, as well as the bridge toward West Milton, the four-hour event was organized by The I Am Alliance. Main organizers Mary Collier, of Lewisburg, Victoria Mathews, of Sunbury, and Anne Coyne, said the event to show support for the LGBTQ community was prompted when the owner of Wenger's Grocery Store in Mifflinburg put up an anti-mask sign on the store's doors that also stated that the LGBTQ lifestyle "spreads deadly disease and sickness."
"We're here to say we affirm, love and support all of our community members regardless of their sexual orientation, gender identity, but also their race, their ability, their gender and everything else. We're here to support all our neighbors."
Mathews said the response has been "amazing."
"Everybody here is so excited and so positive, and they're having fun making their voices heard," she said.
Rainbow flags and signs of varying messages were held by supporters. People wrote messages on the sidewalk with chalk and others used bullhorns for call and response statements.
Twelve-year-old Rebecca Thomas came out recently as bisexual to her mother, Jennifer LaBarge, of Williamsport. LaBarge brought her to the pride rally to show her daughter support.
"I'm glad she was able to talk to me," said LaBarge.
"I didn't know if anybody would support me," said Rebecca. "It means I'm not the only one. I don't feel alone. I'm not afraid of who I am."
Ashley Johnson, of Sunbury, said she was there for the trans community.
"We're saying we're here and we can live here in central Pennsylvania," she said. "We can be a part of society."
Samantha Kauffman and Halie Holley, both of Lock Haven, traveled to be a part of the rally. Holley said she came because she is a bisexual.
"I'm a big advocate for human rights and equal rights," said Kauffman.
Tiffany Sellers and Kirsten McMaster both traveled from Williamsport.
"Love is love," said Sellers. "Everybody should be able to love whoever they want."
Ashley Rempe, of Montoursville, said she came to the rally because she's bisexual.
"Everybody deserves equal rights," she said. "We shouldn't be oppressed."
Coyne said most people driving by are happy to see them.
"We've gotten a lot of support," she said.
The group encouraged masks to be worn at all times and to be six feet apart unless you came with the person you're near.