LEWISBURG — The Union County Library System announced the Herr Memorial Library in Mifflinburg, The Public Library for Union County in Lewisburg and the West End Library in Laurelton will reopen to the public with limited pickup service beginning June 1.
Members can order materials ahead by calling the library or by using their “My Account” on UnionCountyLibraries.org. A library card is necessary. After receiving confirmation that an order is ready for pick up, patrons may enter the lobby and a staff member will deliver their order.
There’s a 30-item limit per account. Fines will continue to be waived. Inter-library loans outside the Union County system remain unavailable.
Visitors must wear a mask and adhere to social distancing guidelines recommended by the state. Those unable to wear masks due to medical reasons can make special requests for delivery to their vehicles parked outside the libraries.
Hours of operations at each library will be as follows:
Herr Memorial Library: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. Open to vulnerable populations only from 10 to 11 a.m. Mondays. Closed Fridays and Sundays.
Public Library for Union County: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. Open to vulnerable populations only from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays. Closed Sundays. This library will be closed election day, June 2, as it's a polling location.
West End Library: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Open to vulnerable populations only from 10 to 11 a.m. Fridays. Closed Wednesday and Sunday.