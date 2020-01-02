MIFFLINBURG — The Herr Memorial Library announced new winter hours for Saturdays only in 2020. Saturday winter hours are 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. beginning Saturday and ending March 7.
Daily hours of operation for Herr Memorial Library are noon to 8 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursdays and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays. The library is closed Fridays and Sundays.
For more information, visit the library at 500 Market St., call 570-966-0831 or visit www.unioncountylibraries.org. Herr Memorial Library along with The Public Library for Union County in Lewisburg and the West End Library in Laurelton make up the Union County Library System.