MIFFLINBURG — Herr Memorial Library closed Thursday afternoon after an employee tested positive for COVID-19, according to a statement from the Union County Library System. The library is slated to reopen on April 22.
All library staff who were potentially exposed will be screened and monitored before returning to work and the building will undergo a thorough cleaning during its closure, the statement reads.
The library will consult with the Pennsylvania Department of Health on what measures to take, the statement says.
The libraries in Lewisburg and Laurelton will remain open.
Book drops at Herr Memorial remain open to return materials. Due dates will be extended. For updates and information on available online services, visit www.unioncountylibraries.org.