MILTON — A funding cut for library services in the 2022 Milton Borough Council budget will bring out supporters from the Milton Public Library on Wednesday night.
Milton Public Library Director Kris LaVanish will appear in front of borough council members at 7 p.m. Wednesday with supporters and other local library directors to explain the importance of funding the library. She said she was surprised when she heard the news from borough council President Jamie Walker and manager Jess Novinger of the budget changes.
“It was a shock,” said LaVanish. “It’s not a secret, it’s a tough time for everyone, libraries included. Anything cut to the library is a detriment to the community.”
The Milton Public Library at 541 Broadway St. has occupied the historic Rose Hill Mansion since 2012. Originally built in the 1880s, the Rose Mansion is located on six acres of property that includes a carriage house. It was once the largest privately held tract in Milton.
Borough Councilman Joe Moralez, also the library board president, said the borough council traditionally has funded the library with a guaranteed annual $35,000 plus additional revenue from a .42-mill delinquent tax rate that fluctuates the total funding each year. In the past five years, the library has received at least $50,000.
The proposal in the new budget, which was passed as a tentative budget last month, increased the guaranteed amount to $45,000 but eliminated the tax altogether. That amount, however, is lower than what the library would historically receive with the addition of the tax revenue, said Moralez.
LaVanish said the total amount in 2019 was $45,000. The total amount in 2020 was $52,000.
Moralez is proposing an additional $5,000 added to the guaranteed funding.
“That’s what will be voted on Wednesday,” he said. “I think there’s enough public support to make that amendment. It would be right on point to where the library was historically. It’s a small amount in the grand scheme of things, but it’s a huge impact to the library.”
The vote on Wednesday was originally going to be the adoption of the final budget for 2022. If borough council members amend the budget, it will have to be on display for another 10 days and be up for final approval at the next public meeting at 7 p.m. Dec. 22, Moralez said.
The library bylaws state that one sitting board member of the library will be appointed by the Milton Borough Council. Councilwoman Cindy Fawess is also on the library board.
The library operating budget is $250,000. The largest funding comes from the borough at 40 percent. The state allocates $23,000, West Chillisquaque Township allocates $3,500 and East Chillisquaque Township allocates $1,000. Northumberland County does not allocate any funding and the remainder of financial support comes from foundations, the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way and private donations, said LaVanish.
“There are very few places that the library can reduce their costs,” said LaVanish. “We are here for early literacy learning for children. We have books, DVDs, materials for the community to check out. We are here for a safe space for people to use the internet (for those who don’t have access).”
Any cuts to the library budget really affect the community in a large way, she said.
Marilyn Blessing, of Milton, brought her 5-year-old grandson, Dresdian Perles, of Paxinos, to the library on Monday. She said she brings him for the programs, so the idea of funding issues disappoints her.
“That makes me sad,” she said. “I just love this library and the resources they have. I love this place. It’s just beautiful. I’d like to see more (funding), not less.”
LaVanish said she has been appreciative of the communication between her and the borough council members. She also said she appreciates the support from patrons and her fellow library directors.
Melissa Rowse, the director of Degenstein Community Library in Sunbury, will be one of those directors at the meeting Wednesday.
“Not everyone uses the public library, we know that, but we are here for you when you need us,” said Rowse. “When your printer runs out of ink, when you need public WiFi, when you have a young child you can bring to story time. We are here for all ages, and we don’t require you to pay for services.”
State funding is based off local funding, and many libraries have struggled through the COVID-19 pandemic to keep fundraising events up, said Rowse.
“I cannot fathom this,” she said. “I don’t get why now.”