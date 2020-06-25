LEWISBURG — The Public Library for Union County announced a fundraising raffle for a $1,000 VISA gift card.
Raffle tickets are available at the library, 255 Reitz Blvd., beginning July 1. Tickets cost $5 each or 5 tickets for $20. A winner will be drawn July 31. There were only 200 tickets remaining Wednesday of the 800 initially offered.
All proceeds from the raffle support the library. For more information on the auction or to purchase tickets, visit the library or call 570-523-1172.
— ERIC SCICCHITANO