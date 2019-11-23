SELINSGROVE — The Rudy Gelnet Memorial Library welcomed in the Christmas season with its annual Treefest, where groups of all ages dress trees based on children's books.
Treefest is a production of The Friends of the Library said organizer Gretchen Wagoner. "This is the 16th year of Treefest," she said, "and all the funds that we take in on this event go to the summer 2020 reading program for the children in our libraries in Snyder County."
This year there were 20 trees and six wreaths in the competition.
How it works, she said, "is we have designers from groups in the county. They pick a book, and using the theme of the book, try to replicate it through designing the tree."
Two of the books picked by tree designers were Dream Snow, by Eric Carle, and I Love a Book, by Joe Rhatigan, and Dr. Seuss's The Grinch That Sold Christmas.
Last year, Treefest raised about $1,700, Wagoner said.
The judged winners were: First place, Pig, the Elf, by Aaron Blabey, tree designed by the Middleburg Elementary Kindergarten; and second place, The Grinch That Sold Christmas, by Dr. Seuss, tree by the Rudy Gelnet Memorial Library, designed by Kassondera Walters.
The winning wreath design was based on The Nightmare Before Christmas, by Tim Burton. Wreath designed by Seals Den.
There are two competitions, one judged on Saturday, the other a popular vote. When people buy raffle tickets they can vote on their favorite tree.
The two judges were Lynn Buck and Janie Coyne.
"It's a tough decision," Buck said. "I'm impressed by all the tree designers."
The judging was based on four categories, Buck said. "Originality, quality of work, design, and exhibit inspired by the book."
Wagoner said the voting was very close. "It was a close competition," she said.
Joseph Osterberg, of Selinsgrove, and his children walked through the library looking at the trees that were placed on the main and second floor.
"I'm very impressed by some of these designers," Osterberg said. "Very nice looking tree," he said, admiring the tree called I Love a Book. "Really, it's hard to pick which one I like best."
The popular vote will be counted and announced on Dec. 19.