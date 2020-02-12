SUNBURY— The Degenstein Community Library has received a $5,000 grant for the Wee Move early childhood services program from the Sunbury Area Community Foundation. Wee Move is a program designed for infants and toddlers and adds movement and play, while promoting literacy. Wee Move will expand upon the library’s traditional storytime and include physical play and exploration while nurturing a child’s bodily (kinesthetic) intelligence. Tunnels, balance beams, tumble mats, motion tiles, basketball hoops, and a beanbag learning center are just some of the items provided by the SACF Grant.
Wee Move will be offered immediately following Mother Goose on the Loose on Tuesday mornings @ 11:45 am starting Tuesday, March 10. Families with children under the age of 5 are encouraged to attend. No registration required.To learn more about upcoming library programming, visit the library’s website and click on the calendar of event at www.degensteinlibrary.org.