LEWISBURG — The Public Library for Union County will use a $750,000 state grant to construct a 1,146-square-foot addition to the children's wing.
The addition will include programming space and a family restroom. The grant also will help the library reconfigure other public spaces and update its heating, ventilation and air conditioning system and lighting.
The grant came from the Keystone Recreation, Park and Conservation Fund.
“We’re very thankful to receive the Keystone Grant,” said Don Adams, library board president. “We look forward to working with the state to complete a project that will meet the needs of the families in our community. The heart of the project will focus on areas of the library that support a sound foundation of early learning and success in school and in life.”
State Sen. Gene Yaw, R-23 of Loyalsock Twp., applauded news of the grant.
“I am very pleased that the state will assist the Public Library for Union County with costs associated with interior renovations and improvements,” Yaw said. “I applaud the library and thank them for providing library services for the people of Union County and beyond.”
The Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE), through the Office of Commonwealth Libraries, administers the public library portion of the Keystone Fund Grant program through a competitive process. The competitive grant is used to award matching construction grants to municipalities that sponsor state-aided public libraries. Grants pay up to 50 percent of eligible costs in planning, acquisition, construction and rehabilitation of public libraries. A dollar-for-dollar match is required for grant funds received.
The library is located at 255 Reitz Blvd. in the Brookpark Farm development. The library is open from 9:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays and 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays.