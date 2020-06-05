SUNBURY — The Degenstein Community Library extended its hours for curbside service.
Starting Monday, curbside service will be available Mondays and Thursdays from 1 to 7 p.m. and Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 1 to 6 p.m.
Items may be requested online through its catalog (www.degensteinlibrary.org), by calling 570-286-2461 or by emailing info@degensteinlibrary.org.
Summer Reading begins on July 1. This year's theme is "Imagine Your Story." Details on how to register and keep track of your books online will be available soon.
Check the library's Facebook page for more information (www.facebook.com/DegensteinLibrary/).