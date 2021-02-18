MIFFLINBURG — The Herr Memorial Library, 500 Market St., hosts its annual baked potato fundraiser, Spudfest, on March 19.
Tickets are now on sale through March 13 at the library. For more information, call 570-966-0831.
Spudfest is carryout only this year. Advanced ticket purchase is required. Cost is $8 for adults, $6 for kids aged 4 to 10 and free for all kids age 3 and under (though ticket still required). Ticket-holders are asked to pick up their meals at the library from 5 to 7 p.m. March 19.
Potatoes are customizable: Cheez Wiz, bacon bits, cooked broccoli, butter, sour cream, sautéed onions, chives and chili. A choice of drink and dessert are included.
— ERIC SCICCHITANO