ELYSBURG — The Ralpho Township Public Library on Monday started opening for contactless borrowing.
Business hours will be 1 to 7 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday and Friday. No one from the public will be allowed inside the building.
Books, movies and audiobooks may be requested — with a limit of 6 — by phone at 570-672-9449, reserved as a hold through the library's online catalog at ralpho.sparkpa.org, or borrowers can message the library on https://www.facebook.com/RalphoLibrary or email at ralpholib@hotmail.com.
Once the materials are retrieved, a phone call will be made. The items will be bagged with the borrowers name and placed on the red cart, inside the entrance. Pickup can happen then anytime during our open hours.
