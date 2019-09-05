SUNBURY —The Degenstein Community Library is hosting its Fifth Street Food Fest on Friday, Sept. 13 from 5 to 8 p.m.
Area food vendors such as When Pigs Fly, Miller Concessions, The Edison Restaurant and the Cookie Dude will be selling their latest creations. Sprinkled between food vendors will be live performances from local artists, such as an African Drum Circle, Iron Ukulele Benders, Country Twirlers, Japanese Taiko Drum, Tim Burns, Stan and the Gang, and Ben Shemory.
For more information about the library and other events, stop by 40 South 5th Street, Sunbury, call 570-286-2641, or visit its website: www.degensteinlibrary.org.
— JUSTIN STRAWSER