SUNBURY — The Degenstein Community Library at 40 S. Fifth St. is opening in-house services for limited hours starting on Monday.
Curbside services will still be available from 1 to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. The in-house services will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Monday and Thursday and from 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday.
Visitors are asked to wear a mask. Computers, printing, faxing, scanning and copying will be available for fees. Anyone using a computer has one hour limit and they must bring their own headphones or purchase one from the library.
1040 Federal Tax Instructions and Forms are available for pickup. Return all items in the book drop located next to the parking lot.
All fines will continue to be waived.