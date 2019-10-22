The Public Library for Union County is doing it’s best to keep up with today’s ever-changing technology and helping their patrons do the same.
"We're really trying to fulfill the needs of the community and stay up to date with all the latest tech and be current," said Jackie Dziadosz, Marketing Coordinator. "Technology is where the kids are today so its necessary to implement that here.
Jeffrey Seebold, the Union County Library System’s Technology Training Services Coordinator holds a monthly 3-D printing workshop for all ages at the Lewisburg location.
“It’s open for little ones to adults," said Seebold. "I had some senior citizens last year make 3-D pumpkins that look like owls.”
Dziadosz says the offerings don’t stop there either. “Jeff does a really great job especially with the older crowd and helping them with their devices and familiarizing them with computers and programs. It’s been a great help with the older community who may not have a place to go to ask those kinds of questions,” said Dziadosz.
As the Monoprice printer chirped away, a green skull began to take shape. “Some (projects) take couple minutes, some take 5 or 6 hours,” said Seebold.
“They can all learn how to do this 3-D design from tinkercad.com,” said Seebold. “It’s free to learn and use. They even have lessons on there to teach anyone from little children to adults.”
“I've seen a lot of kids do the 3-D printing program and they're always excited to play around on the computer and just see something that is on a screen come to real life and to touch and feel it,” said Dziadosz.
The library has a monthly tech program as well on a variety of topics. “Next month is tech the halls where Jeffrey is going to share information on tech gadgets and what you can buy on the internet and give out suggestions and recommendations,” said Dziadosz.