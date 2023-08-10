DANVILLE — The Thomas Beaver Free Library is wrapping up summer activities, but has plenty of excitement planned for the school year.
The library had its last Eager Beaver Readers event Tuesday, during which Beth Lynn guided attendees through a “turtle talk” session.
Lynn began the hourlong event by asking her audience to stretch their “reading muscles” with her and to share what interesting books they had read in the past week.
Then, Lynn read “The Voyage of Turtle Rex” by Kurt Cyrus. During a part in the book when a sea tortoise had dug itself into the sand at the bottom of the ocean, Lynn had the audience test how long they could hold their breath, recognizing how impressive it was for the creature to do it for days or weeks.
Lynn discussed a wide variety of turtles and tortoises, including spotted, hard shells, soft shells and more.
She also showed photos of living turtles and offered pages to be colored.
Lynn said this would be the last of the “Eager Beaver Readers” events taking place this summer, but said the fun will continue.
“At Thursday’s story time the place will be packed,” she said. “Fantastic Fridays and Super Saturdays are also a great time for the little ones.”
Story time takes place from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. every Thursday at the library.
Also at the library Tuesday, the “Twisted Stitches” group worked on various needlework projects. Every week, the group gathers to work on their individual pieces as part of the group.
Jane Kettlewell, a member of the group, said their attendance ranges anywhere between six and ten each week.
On Tuesday, attendees worked on sweaters, shawls, cowls and hats. “We like to come and share our projects,” Kettlewell said. “We also get inspired by one another and it helps us stay motivated.”
The group hopes to grow and welcomes those at any level, according to Kettlewell. “We welcome knitting, crocheting, hand-stitching, handquilting or anything of the sort,” she said. “Any level is welcome. We don’t offer lessons, but are willing to help.”
Currently, the group meets from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. every Tuesday. However, beginning Sept. 6, the group will meet at the same time on Wednesday afternoons in the Ladies Room at the library, Kettlewell said.