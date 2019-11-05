All Pennsylvania Department of Transportation driver license and photo centers will be closed Nov. 9-11 in observance of the Veterans Day holiday, which is Nov. 11.
Customers may still obtain a variety of driver and vehicle products and services — including all forms, publications and driver training manuals — online through PennDOT’s Driver and Vehicle Services website, www.dmv.pa.gov.
Driver and vehicle online services are available 24-hours-a-day, seven-days-a-week and include driver’s license, photo ID and vehicle registration renewals; driver-history services; changes of address; driver license and vehicle registration restoration letters; ability to pay driver license or vehicle insurance restoration fee; driver license and photo ID duplicates; and driver exam scheduling.
There are no additional fees for using online services.