A Lewisburg graduate completing his Ph.D. in chemistry is helping NASA determine whether there is now or ever was life on Mars.
The question is the key directive of NASA's Mars 2020 mission, which is set to launch from Cape Canaveral, Fla., on Thursday.
"There is evidence that at one point there was liquid water on the planet," said Tim Csernica, a 2014 Lewisburg High graduate. "It's become an interesting question. Did some kind of life ever evolve there? Was it ever present? And if so, how would we know? What would we look for? What things could you find on Mars that would tell you? Maybe life is extinct now, but 3.5 billion years ago there might have been lots of life there."
Csernica is studying at the California Institute of Technology — Caltech — and is helping to develop new analytical protocols for NASA's missions. Caltech has a close relationship with NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) in Southern California, which sponsors U.S. robotics missions, Csernica said.
Previous missions have found no evidence of life on Mars, "but we've found a lot of suggestive signs that maybe life could have been there," he said.
Another aspect of the mission is — could life exist there? And how difficult would it be to sustain human life on Mars? How much engineering and scientific work has to be done before we could build a viable human habitation on Mars?
"One of the difficulties we might have is when you travel to Mars, you only have what you brought with you," Csernica said. "But when you land on a planet and you can take advantage of the water resources or carbon dioxide or other things on Mars, you give yourself a leg up."
According to NASA, the robot going to Mars, the Perseverance rover, built at JPL, "is loaded with scientific instruments, advanced computational capabilities for landing and other new systems. With a chassis about 10 feet long, Perseverance is also the largest, heaviest robotic Mars rover NASA has built."
One of the goals of the mission is to gather samples to eventually be brought back to earth.
"Over the next ten years, we want to pick up Mars stones (for example), bring them back so that we can examine them in our own laboratories," Csernica said. "The question I am working on is once someone puts a Mars rock on your desk, what do you do with that rock to find out was there ever life on the planet?"
Csernica is working on techniques to examine the organic molecules that we might find in those rocks — to say something about their origin and, if it is possible, whether they came from a living thing or an inorganic thing.
Mars 2020 also has a "flight demonstrator," which some refer to as a helicopter, attached to it. NASA has named it Ingenuity.
"It's a small roto-craft," said Aerospace engineer — and Penn State University professor — Jack W. Langelaan. "And the purpose of it is to demonstrate flight on Mars."
Langelaan said It is a co-axial helicopter with two rotors, compact and light, but not super small. The rotor is four and a half feet in diameter.
"It does look more like a drone than a traditional helicopter," he said. "It is really hard to fly on Mars because the atmospheric density is extremely low. That makes it very difficult to fly anything. You end up in a situation where in order to fly, you have to almost fly supersonically. Anything that flies is going to be really light, and you're not going to be able to fly for very long because it takes a lot of power to fly. It's going to be hard to carry enough energy to fly for a long time."
So this Mars helicopter is going to be flying for 90 seconds at a time, Langelaan said. "It's just there to show it is possible to fly. It will do a couple of useful things while flying, like looking at a rock sample. It will bring data back to the main rover that is driving around.
A series of flight tests by Ingenuity will be performed over a 30-Martian-day experimental window that will begin sometime in the spring of 2021, NASA said.
For the very first flight, NASA said, "the helicopter will take off a few feet from the ground, hover in the air for about 20 to 30 seconds, and land. That will be a major milestone: the very first powered flight in the extremely thin atmosphere of Mars. After that, the team will attempt additional experimental flights of incrementally farther distance and greater altitude."
Langelaan said that he has always been interested in "things that fly."
Appropriately then, Langelaan is part of four-person PSU "team" that is working on a 2026 NASA launch to Titan, one of Saturn's moons. "I'm involved in the aircraft side of the project," he said.
Titan has an atmosphere, Langelaan explained, "and the atmosphere is really thick. Titan's gravity is pretty low and so it's a good place to fly. Penn State is working with Johns Hopkins' applied physics lab."
The Penn State group is working on the atmospheric flight vehicle/drone side of things, Langelaan said.