Expect fresh snowfall beginning Wednesday night, enough worth shoveling in some portions of the Valley, but meteorologists aren’t certain yet what may arrive this weekend.
Paul Walker, senior meteorologist with AccuWeather in State College, forecasts 3 to 6 inches across the area, mostly closer to the lower end. It looks to begin Wednesday night and last into Friday morning, Walker said.
“A couple of weak storms will run through the area. It doesn’t look like any big snow amounts,” Walker said. “It’s falling over such a long period of time you may never see as much on the ground. … It’s a nuisance event.”
Greg DeVoir, lead meteorologist with the National Weather Service in State College, forecasts “a couple inches of snow for Sunbury,” also predicting the storm to begin Wednesday night and last into Friday. The National Weather Service website anticipates up to 2.5 inches in the coal region of Northumberland County, 1 to 2 inches in the Middleburg area and about 1 inch or less elsewhere.
Another storm may arrive Saturday night and last into Sunday, both DeVoir and Walker said. Neither forecast large amounts of snow. In fact, they each declined to provide an accumulation prediction saying it’s too early to make such a judgment.
“It could potentially just be rain for you,” DeVoir said. “The warm air tries to sneak up into your area Saturday into Sunday. There’s really cold air behind it Sunday night into Monday.”
“Yes, there’s a chance of snow but there are complicating factors,” Walker said, noting it’s not clear how the storm will track. “What we can tell is it’s going to be quite cold the next several days.”
The AccuWeather and National Weather Service websites predict high temperatures of about 32 degrees Fahrenheit Wednesday and Thursday with lows in the upper teens or low 20s. High temperatures are predicted in the mid- to upper-20s Friday through Sunday with low temperatures reaching single digits Sunday.