A quick-hitting storm will bring some snow to the Valley but don't expect it to last very long, according to an AccuWeather meteorologist.
Meteorologist Matt Greene, of AccuWeather said the Valley could see up to three inches of snow starting Sunday afternoon.
"A quick-hitting system will be moving through and it will bring rain and snow with accumulations that could be up to three inches," he said.
"Temperatures will then rise again to near the 40-degree mark, which is a bit above average."
As fast as the snow falls, it should not be a problem for plowing, he said.
"Most of the accumulations will be on untreated roadways and the majority of the snow should fall in the afternoon," Greene said.
Sunbury Administrator Jody Ocker said the city is keeping an eye on the forecast.
"We are watching it and our Department of Public Works is always monitoring the weather," Ocker said.
"We will keep an eye on this and make sure to have the roads treated if need be."
Greene said there are no major snow events in the near future.
"It looks like it will be pretty dry all week with temperatures up near 40 all week," he said. "We don't see any major storms on the horizon."