MANDATA — The Line Mountain School District received a $10,000 grant to create a STEM Design and Innovation Lab in the 2020-21 school year.
District officials announced the grant at Tuesday night's public meeting. It comes from America's Farmers Grow Rural Education, sponsored by the Bayer Fund, which has awarded more than $2.3 million in grants to enhance science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) programs this year.
"It's awesome," said high school Principal Jeff Roadcap. "It's a great gesture from the community. It puts us in a position to boost our STEM program. It will grow exponentially from here."
Local farmers Curt Lenker and Tammy Wolfe nominated Line Mountain for the grant. Technology Education teachers Jared Haas and Joe Kahl will oversee the new program.
The district will use the funds to create a STEM design and innovation lab that will allow students to go from design to implementation within one classroom. This lab will have the necessary tools and equipment to conduct research, design, rapid prototype and build.
After Lenker and Wolfe nominated the district, the advisory council that consists of approximately 30 farming leaders from across the county reviewed the applications and selected the winning school districts. Since 2011, Grow Rural Education awarded more than $18 million to more than 1,000 schools in rural communities across the United States.
Superintendent Dave Campbell thanked Lenker and Wolfe for the nomination.
The check will be presented to Line Mountain at 7 p.m. Friday at the high school football game at the high school football field.