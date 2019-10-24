TREVORTON — The Line Mountain Elementary chorus class will sing the National Anthem at a non-conference men's basketball game between Pennsylvania State University and Bucknell University.
Forty fourth-grade students under the direction of music instructor Diane Rompallo will perform in front of thousands prior to the 6:30 p.m. game between the Nittany Lions and Bison on Nov. 19 in the Bryce Jordan Center. It's the sixth season in a row that the district elementary students have been invited to sing.
With five teachers and 10 chaperones, the students will be given a tour of the campus from the Lion Ambassadors. The total cost of the trip will be $1,351 with $1,051 coming out of the general fund and $300 coming from the Parent-Teacher Organization.
The men's basketball season has not started yet.
The game will be shown on the Big Ten Network.
