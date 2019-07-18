SUNBURY — Line Mountain School Board members plan to save taxpayers at least $35,000 if the school board members refinance existing debt for the second time this year.
At Tuesday's night regular meeting, PFM Financial Advisors LLC Managing Director Jamie Doyle presented a plan to the board members to refinance olds bonds from 2013. Earlier this year, when the district refinanced 2009 bonds, the district saved at least $76,000.
"The market is really hot right now," said Doyle.
Interest rates remain at "very favorable levels," she said.
The refinancing would allow the district to pay off the bonds by Sept. 1, 2034, instead of Nov. 15, 2034, said Doyle.
The seven members of the board unanimously voted to move forward with the refinancing with a minimum net savings target of $35,000.
Doyle will return to the next public meeting on Aug. 27 to present the final refinancing plan.
— JUSTIN STRAWSER