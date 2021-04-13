MANDATA — The Line Mountain School District's budget for food service in the next school year is nearly $75,000 less than the current year.
At Tuesday night's public school board meeting, the school board members voted to approve the 2021-22 contract with The Nutrition Group, of Danville, to provide food service management services at $308,977 compared to $383,730 in the 2020-21 school year. This is due to food sales being down in the current year, according to business manager Kaitlin Rosselli.
"There are less kids in the school when they're online or at cyber school, or they're packing their lunch because they consider it safer to pack," said Rosselli. "We expect it to go back up by this reflects what happened this year. We don't have a crystal ball and we don't know when COVID will end."
The district also approved the price list for breakfast, lunch and 81 a la carte food items, which will not change between the years. Due to COVID-19, the US. Department of Agriculture determined that all meals are free until the end of the school year unless the federal agency extends it, Rosselli said.
The cost of breakfast will remain at 95 cents for elementary and 30 cents for students who qualify for free/reduced meals and $1 for the middle/high school and 30 cents for students who qualify for free/reduced meals.
The cost of lunch will remain at $1.65 for elementary and 40 cents for students who qualify for free/reduced meals and $1.90 for the middle/high school and 40 cents for students who qualify for free/reduced meals.
While students are not paying for initial meals, they must pay for second meals and a la carte items.
School Board Director Dennis Erdman said the meal prices are "more than reasonable."
"You can't get a meal for that price anywhere," said Erdman. "It's extremely modest."