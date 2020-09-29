MANDATA — The Current World Cultures class at Line Mountain High School is recognizing Domestic Violence Awareness Month in October.
The 14 students in the class have been preparing for the awareness campaign by making t-shirts, selling bracelets, creating posters and setting up materials on the bulletin boards in the hallways. One in three women and one in four men have experienced some form of physical violence by an intimate partner, according to The National Coalition Against Domestic Violence (NCADV).
"Even at their age, there are facing situations in their own homes or in their own relationships," said instructor Hannah Campbell. "It's important to instill in them what healthy relationships are, and how to keep themselves safe both mentally and physically."
October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month, which first began in 1981 by the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence as a Day of Unity to connect battered women’s advocates across the country. Students in Line Mountain are encouraged to wear purple on Oct. 23 to bring awareness to domestic violence.
On average, nearly 20 people per minute are physically abused by an intimate partner in the United States. During one year, this equates to more than 10 million women and men. One in seven women and one in 25 men have been injured by an intimate partner and one in 10 women have been raped by an intimate partner while data for men is not available, according to NCADV.
"This is important because it spreads awareness to people who might not be educated about domestic violence," said senior Ariana Rodriquez, 17, of Trevorton. "We're putting information out there on how to help others."
Junior Riely Williard, 16, of Urban, said it's good to provide that information on what it is and how to prevent domestic violence.
"People don't know how bad these situations can be," she said.
Seniors Jaden Myers, 17, of Hunters Station, and Ethan Feger, 18, of Dornsife, said they learned a lot in Campbell's class.
"It can be anybody," said Myers.
"You can never know about it until someone speaks out about it," said Feger.
The rubber bracelets with the message of "Faith, Hope and Love" on it were sponsored by 3T Sports Center, Dale Wolfe Custom Kitchens and Modern Reflections by Angela. All money raised from the sale will be donated to the Women In Transition in Lewisburg.
Campbell said the class is designed for students to learn about culture and society and the different issues in specific groups of people. A pillar of the class is to be kind and good citizens for the future who have an awareness of the community around them, she said.
The students will decide what issues they want to bring awareness to in other months, Campbell said.
