MANDATA — The Line Mountain School Board approved the employment of one teacher at Tuesday night’s board meeting via Zoom.
Dane Tarantelli was approved as a social studies teacher at the Line Mountain High School at a salary of $35,338.00 effective Dec. 2. Nine total applicants submitted their names for the open position, said Superintendent Dave Campbell.
The position was available because Social Studies teacher Mike Hayner will retire on Dec. 1 at age 69. He attended Navarro Junior College and the University of North Texas and earned a degree in education from William Paterson University in New Jersey in 1996. Before becoming a teacher, Hayner worked for UPS for 22 years. He began his career in education in Paterson, N.J., in 1997, and then became a social studies teacher at Line Mountain in 2001.
Director Dennis Erdman thanked Hayner for his years of service.
Tarantelli is a recent graduate of Wilkes University, Campbell said.
The board also approved the resignation of cafeteria worker Danielle Minnier at the Line Mountain Middle High School, retroactive to Aug. 25.
— JUSTIN STRAWSER