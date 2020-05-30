MANDATA — The Line Mountain High School staff will be handing out diplomas curbside from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday while practicing social distancing, according to the district's website.
The graduate, or legal guardian, should drive to the front entrance of the High School, accept their materials while inside their vehicle, loop around the parking lot and back down the driveway. On the way down the driveway, they may pick up the student's personal sign along the right-hand side of the driveway and then exit the campus.
On June 16, the district will be having a senior graduation picture day from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. Seniors will be having pictures taken by Colleen & Company. A group picture and a class collage will be developed. Students may also pick up their diploma from the administration if it was not picked up on June 4.
Seniors may bring up to 10 guests and they must sign up for a time slot by phoning the high school office beginning Monday through June 11. Seniors need to be dressed in complete cap and gown with diploma. The district will have a blank diploma for backup if seniors don’t bring theirs. Students will rotate between three stations with approximately five minutes at each station. Then, they will exit the school building to allow others to rotate through the process. Seniors and their guests will use the rear parking lot and enter through the junior high gym entrance near the eagle logo at the back of the buildings.
