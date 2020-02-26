MANDATA — The new business manager of Line Mountain School District starts on March 16.
At Tuesday night’s public meeting, the school board members unanimously approved a memorandum of understanding with Millville Area School District to allow new business manager Kaitlin Rosselli, 31, of Gowen City, to transition to her new position in Line Mountain. The position was left vacant by the retirement of Phil Rapant.
The understanding allows Rosselli to work one day a week at Line Mountain over five weeks while still working as business manager at Millville where she’s been since 2018. When she starts at Line Mountain, she will then work one day a week at Millville over a second five-week period.
Rosselli’s salary is $80,000 compared to Rapant’s final salary of $98,000. Rosselli, a 2006 graduate of Line Mountain School District, earned a degree in business administration in 2010 and a Master’s of Business Administration in 2012, both from Bloomsburg University, has been the business manager at Millville Area School District since 2018 and served as accounts payable managers for the Midd-West and Lewisburg school districts before that.
— JUSTIN STRAWSER