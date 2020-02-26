MANDATA — Three positions were left vacant in the last month following the resignation of two teachers and the passing of a third in the Line Mountain School District.
At Tuesday night's public meeting, the six attending board members had a moment of silence for music/chorus teacher and band director Diane Rompallo, who passed away on Feb. 6 due to heart complications. The board members also accepted the resignation of special education teacher Laura Scandle and third grade teacher Barbara Manning, who are both retiring at the end of the 2019-20 school year.
"We lost a wonderful elementary music teacher," said Superintendent Dave Campbell about Rompallo. "Elementary staff and students are still recovering."
Director Dennis Erdman recognized Scandle and Manning for their years of service and said he appreciated them.
The two positions left vacant due to retirement will be part of discussions on whether to fill them because kindergarten registration is down again and the elementary school staff could be reorganized to fill the need. Rompallo's position is being advertised, Campbell said.
"The music position will be filled," said Campbell.
Rompallo, 59, started with the district on Nov. 30, 1993, passed away suddenly due to heart complications on Thursday at Geisinger-Shamokin Area Community Hospital, Coal Township. She was a music teacher, chorus teacher and band director for the Line Mountain School District who took several of her classes to Penn State University over the last few years to sing the national anthem to open sporting events.