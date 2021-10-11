TREVORTON — Students at Line Mountain Elementary School met with drivers of various vehicles for Vehicular Career Day on Oct. 5 at the Trevorton Foundry.
The career goal for elementary students is awareness of the many jobs that are offered in the community and world. These include inside and outside jobs, jobs that need vehicles, tools that are useful and school subjects that are necessary. Presenters also spoke about their education and training and what they like and do not like about their job, according to elementary school counselor Carol Kruskie.
The students enjoyed being outside speaking and listening to the workers. They returned to their classrooms to complete follow up activities and to write thank you notes for the presenters, said Kruskie.
Presenters with their vehicles were from the following businesses and organizations: Dave Carta Automotive, Great Creatures Veterinary Services, Wegman’s, North Shore Rail Road, Sunbury Broadcasting, Susquehanna Valley Limousine Service, Sunbury Motors, Martz Game Farm, Werner Fuels, Schwartz Excavating, Frank’s Electric, Werner Fuels, Pennsylvania State Police, Northumberland County Probation,and the Northumberland County Sheriff’s Office.
It was presented as part of the Guidance Curriculum under Kruskie, with assistance from Anessa Deppen, ISY Outreach Coordinator from Career Link.