MANDATA — Incumbents Michael Bordner and Matthew Shaffer were re-elected to the Line Mountain School Board through write-in campaigns on Tuesday night, according to unofficial results in Northumberland County.
Bordner did not file paperwork to be on the ballot for the position and Shaffer was only appointed to fill a vacant seat at the Oct. 25 public board meeting. Both had enough votes for the two vacant Region I seats.
Out of 124 write-in votes for Region 1, Shaffer had 56 while Bordner had nine. Region I encompasses Little Mahanoy Township, Herndon, Lower Augusta Township, Upper Mahanoy Township and Washington Township.
Incumbent Dennis Erdman, the director from Region 2, and incumbent Linda Lou Gutkowski, the director from Region 3, both won their seats back with no competition. Erdman had 614 votes and Gutkowski had 377 votes.
