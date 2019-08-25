MANDATA — Even with the second-fewest number of kindergarteners in the past decade starting school for the first time at Line Mountain Elementary School on Aug. 19, the district will maintain four kindergarten classes this year.
If the decline continues, however, the district may need fewer teachers, similar to the smaller kindergarten class of two years ago, district officials said.
"We used to have five teachers a grade level, but we now have one class with three," said elementary Principal Jeanne Menko about the kindergarten class of 61 in 2017-18 who are now second-graders.
While Line Mountain deals with declining numbers, the majority of school districts across the Susquehanna Valley report relatively stable numbers for kindergarten registration over the last five years. That's in line with nationwide data from The National Center for Education Statistics (NCES).
NCES, which is the statistics, research and evaluation arm of the U.S. Department of Education, reports that the number of kindergarten students has remained relatively the same over the last 10 years. For the 2019-20 school year, 3.7 million students are expected to enter kindergarten this year while the number was 3.7 million in 2014 and 3.6 million in 2009.
Local data from Line Mountain shows a fluctuating student enrollment for kindergarten students since 2010-11 with a peak of 107 students in 2011-12 and the lowest at 61 students in 2017-18. The latest registration numbers show that the district has 73 students registered for the 2019-20 school year.
Superintendent Dave Campbell said the incoming class has four sections like last year because three sections would have meant larger class sizes, each in the 20s. "The administration and school board felt those numbers were too high for kindergarten," Campbell said.
The class of 73 could also affect the district as it moves up, Campbell said.
"This year will have little effect as we maintained four sections, and coupled with the growth at other levels helped offset this second-lowest enrollment," he said.
Shamokin Area has been trending downward as well. The district had 180 students enrolled in kindergarten in 2015-16 and has 167 entering kindergarten in the upcoming school year. The enrollment was at its lowest with 145 in the 2018-19 school year, according to local data.
Selinsgrove Area has averaged in the 190s for the past decade but saw a significant dip in 2016-17 with 148.
Explanations for enrollment decline include the aging demographics of Line Mountain. People do not leave, they raise a family and retire in the district, Campbell said.
"Therefore there are not many properties for young families to purchase, in addition to the large number of farms and properties being purchased by the Amish community who do not attend public schools," Campbell said.
Menko, who has been in her position since 2011, said she believes the lower numbers are from a combination of families with children moving out of the district and fewer people having children.
"We don't always know it's coming," she said. "We keep tabs on pre-K and pre-school, but that's not always accurate because not all parents send their children. It's a constantly changing number."
The U.S. birthrate in 2018 fell to 3.7 million births, the lowest number of births in 32 years. It's the fourth consecutive year of birth declines, according to a May 2019 report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
In 2018, there was an average of 1.9 children under 18 per family in the United States. This is a decrease from 2.33 children under 18 per family in 1960, according to the latest date this month from Statista.com.
The latest data from the U.S. Census Bureau in 2017 shows the population in Northumberland County as 90,885 with 5.2 percent moving to somewhere within the county and 4.4 percent moving from a different county. It does not show specifically from where or what percent of people moved out. However, according to the data, the population age bracket of 1 to 4 years represents the smallest demographic at 3,716.
The explanation offered by the Line Mountain school district is "certainly plausible," said Bucknell University mathematics professor Tom Cassidy. He is on leave this academic year visiting the demography department at the University of California, Berkeley. Demography is the study of populations and how they change over time due to births, aging and death.
"Different communities have populations with different age profiles; some communities attract young families while others are popular with retirees," said Cassidy. "It's also possible that this decline reflects a national trend. Fertility rates in the U.S. have been declining since the great recession of 2008. Previously, fertility in the U.S. was higher than in other wealthy countries, but the recent decline has brought us more in line with our economic peers."
An important consideration is whether the fertility decline is the result of women having fewer children, or because women are postponing when they have children, Cassidy said.
"If women have decided to wait a few years before having children, then we would expect to see the fertility rate recover in the near future. Much of the decline nationally can be attributed to fewer births to teenagers, and this might indicate that postponement is occurring," he said. "However, some women who were particularly affected by the economy in 2008 may have decided to have smaller families, in which case there might be no rebound in fertility rates. My guess is that rates will continue to be low."
Economic considerations play an important role in decisions about family size, said Cassidy.
"Many women want to have children but don't have the resources to do so, or fear that having children will adversely affect their employment prospects," he said. "The absence of affordable childcare, the expense of raising children, and the lack of parental leave options, are often the explanation for why women decide to have fewer children."
The Shikellamy School District's enrollment has remained steady, ranging between 229 kindergarten students in 2015-16 to 226 in 2019-20 with a slight peak at 234 in 2016-17.
"Our enrollment numbers have remained very consistent," said Shikellamy Superintendent Dr. Jason Bendle. "There are allowances for a few students who sign up late in the summer or early in the school year. We encourage families to take care of registration as soon as possible."
Oaklyn Elementary School Principal Angela Farronato, one of the four elementary school principals in Shikellamy, said the district's incoming classes "hold steady."
"Every so often, we get a big grade that comes through," she said.
Lewisburg Area School District enrollment was 135 in 2015-16 and 132 in 2019-20. It peaked in 2017-18 with 165.
"Most incoming kindergarten classes are in the 130s and we always enroll additional students around the start of the school year," Lewisburg Superintendent Steven Skalka said. '"As a result, I anticipate an incoming class consistent with previous years."
Kindergarten enrollment at Warrior Run was 95 in 2015-16 and 103 in 2019-20 with a peak of 117 in 2016-17.
"Our average class size for kindergarten over the last 10 years is approximately 110," said Warrior Run Superintendent Alan Hack. "It is not uncommon to see a smaller class size every three to five years."
Following a spring kindergarten registration, the district has a number of enrollments and withdrawals during that period. Enrollment is always expected to fluctuate up until the first day of school due to new registrations and additional withdrawals, said Hack.
Milton Area's enrollment was 146 in 2015-16 and 165 in 2019-20 with a peak of 167 in 2018-19, but a three-year span in the 140s was the lowest it had. It mostly trended around 160 or above prior to that and then came back up in the last two years.
"We do not think the number for this year is necessarily high or low, but in a rather typical range for enrollments," said Milton Area Director of Elementary Education Daphne Snook. "Most years you can see are around plus or minus 10 students roughly. There has been a trend of decreases in enrollment with the exception of a bump last year."
While there are always students who sign up last minute, this year Milton added additional dates for registration. They had the final registration date before the beginning of the school year on July 15, so they are mostly finished with kindergarten registration early, said Snook.
Midd-West had 157 kindergarten enrollees in 2015-16 and 155 in 2019-20 with a peak of 172 in 2016-17.
Danville Area's kindergarten enrollment was 190 in 2015-16 and 193 in 2019-20 with a peak of 199 in 2018-19.
Mifflinburg Area School District officials did not respond to a request for kindergarten registration numbers.