MANDATA — The public meeting scheduled for tonight at the Line Mountain School District is rescheduled for Wednesday evening.
The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the middle/high school, 187 Line Mountain Road.
”As a result of our Line Mountain field hockey’s incredible 1-0 win in double overtime (Saturday) in the PIAA state quarter-finals, Tuesday’s board meeting will be moved to Wednesday,” said Superintendent Dave Campbell.
The girls await the winner of the Boiling Spring and Wyoming Seminary Game. The PIAA State Semi-Final will be played today, said Campbell.
”Congratulations Eagles we are proud of you,” he said.