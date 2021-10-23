TREVORTON — The Line Mountain Elementary School recognized Fire Prevention Day and United Day last week.
On Oct. 19, the Lower Augusta Fire Company visited the school in Trevorton and discussed fire safety. They spoke about the importance of using a smoke detector and carbon monoxide detector and having an escape plan, said school Counselor Carol Kruskie.
They demonstrated using a fire extinguisher. The students enjoyed learning about the fire truck, she said.
On Oct. 20, the school celebrated Unity Day, a national celebration of bully prevention. Students wore orange clothing to represent anti-bullying and to show unity throughout the school, said Kruskie.
Line Mountain Elementary School is also a Project Team school, which uses six superheroes to teach six character traits, one of which is Amelia, whose super power is bully prevention. Students took part in lessons about how to identify and deal with bullying behavior. Local businesses donated funds to provide the students with “No Bullying” shirts and cups, said Kruskie.