MANDATA — The Line Mountain School Board members on Tuesday passed a final budget for the next school year without any increase in taxes.
The $20,379,828 budget was unanimously passed by seven members of the board via a public Zoom meeting. Director Michael Border was absent from the meeting.
The school tax on real estate remains at a rate of 79.81 mills on each dollar of assessed valuation, i.e., at the rate of $7.981 on each $100 of assessed valuation, of all property taxable for school purposes.
There was no discussion on the budget on Tuesday, but budget director Kaitlin Rosselli previously said the expenditures only saw a $70,000 increase from last school year. Health care costs are down by $88,500 due to not replacing three vacant positions and a four percent employee premium that goes into effect in January.
Salary costs are up an estimated $93,500 due to two new social workers hired during the school year and step movements in the teacher contracts, she said.
Last year, the school board in a split vote increased property taxes by 2.45 mills to 79.81 mills as part of the $20,301,537 spending plan for 2019-20. One mill is worth $73,870. A property owner with a house assessed at $100,000 saw an extra $245 on their annual bill last year.
The actual budgets were $20,534,313 for 2016-17; $26,957,918 and 2017-18; and $19,771,992 in 2018-19. In the 2017-18 school year, the members increased property taxes by 2.45 mills. In the 2016-17 school year, the board members raised property taxes by 2.38 mills to 72.38 mills. Before that, the last time the school board increased property taxes was in 2011-12, when they increased it by 7 mills. In 2012-13, they decreased it by 1 mill and didn’t change it until 2016.