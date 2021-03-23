MANDATA — A preliminary budget for Line Mountian School District was passed on Tuesday evening with no proposed tax increase.
The $21,451,069 spending plan is now on display for public review with a final vote expected at the May 18 public meeting. The $923,940 hole between expenditures and revenue will likely be filled with money from the fund balance instead of raising property taxes, according to business manager Kaitlin Rosselli.
"Our fund balance is pretty healthy," said Rosselli. "We would take the money from that."
In December, the school board adopted a resolution to not raise taxes above the index recommended by the state. The Act 1 index is 4.2 percent, which means the district can only raise property taxes by 3.35 mills for the 2021-22 budget. The adopted resolution doesn't mean the district will raise taxes, just that they won't raise taxes above the index.
The district's millage rate is 79.81 mills. Raising taxes to the maximum level would bring taxes to 83.16 mills. One mill is worth approximately $76,500 an additional 3.35 mills would bring in an additional $256,275 in revenue, Rosselli previously said.
The three largest increases in expenditures are salaries by $462,682, benefits by $235,495 and tuition to charter/cyberschool by $363,064. Transportation is also increasing by $10,000, Rosselli said.
Local revenue is down by $119,193 because the current real estate collection rate dropped from 96 percent to 93 percent due to COVID-19 job loss, incomes lowered and inability to pay taxes on time, said Rosselli.
The state revenue is at $11,492,234, which is flatlined from last year with a "slight possibility" of more depending on the budget outcome of the state, she said.
The "biggest question mark" is federal revenue. The district has already used $289,000 in recovery money for COVID-19 expenses and expects $3.9 million over the next two years, she said.
"The money is not budgeted," said Rosselli. "It's uncertain and it will be over two years to spend. I did not think it wise to include it in this budget."
School board directors thanked Rosselli for her presentation.
"It's very professional and organized," said Director Lauren Hackenberg.
"Very informative," said Director Ronald Neidig.