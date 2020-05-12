MANDATA — The Line Mountain High School Prom is rescheduled to Aug. 21 at the Silvermoon Banquet Hall in Lewisburg.
The theme will be "A Night of a Thousand Lights." The event is contingent upon being able to socially gather in large groups. A final call will be made by July 31, according to a statement Monday on the district website.
If prom must be canceled, the junior class has invited the Class of 2020 to come with an age-appropriate guest to Prom 2021 at the Silver Moon Banquet Hall on April 24, 2021, according to the district website.
— JUSTIN STRAWSER