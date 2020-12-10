TREVORTON — The Line Mountain Elementary School will have Christmas meals and gift distribution on Dec. 18.
The district Elementary PTO has partnered with the community to provide Christmas meals and gifts for 26 families in need, which includes 72 children. The meals are provided by the PTO with donations from Weis Markets and Giant.
The Christmas gifts for the children are provided by Line Mountain staff and parents, Grace Community Church, Trinity County Line Church, Himmel’s Church, David’s UCC Hebe, and the Gratz Bank in Mandata and Trevorton.
At the elementary school, holiday activities will include students making craft gifts for family and friends, individual Christmas portraits for students to take home, and classroom holiday celebrations with milk and cookies provided by the school cafeteria. The school staff and PTO have worked together to provide safe holiday activities for our students during the COVID-19 pandemic.
