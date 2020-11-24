MANDATA — Board members of the Line Mountain School Board "begrudgingly" voted to sign the state's mandated attestation form for schools in substantial counties at Tuesday night's public meeting via Zoom.
School leaders in a county with a “substantial” COVID-19 community spread must sign an “attestation” that they are following state safety guidelines by the deadline of Nov. 30. If school officials in counties with substantial community spread don’t sign the pledge to follow the state guidelines, they must switch to remote learning. If a school attests that it is following the safety guidelines but state officials determine the local school isn’t fully complying with those rules, the state will step in to close the school, according to the state.
Superintendent Dave Campbell and the board members criticized the state for its mandated attestation, believing it's a way to wrestle control away from the local school boards.
"It's very frustrating," said board President Troy Laudenslager. "Their clear intent is to get us to shut down. They want us to be all virtual all the time. It's a strong-arm move. I think it's designated to get everybody scared and go virtual."
Director Lauren Hackenberg said the attestation was passed "begrudgingly."
"I don't want to sign this," she said. "I think it's unconstitutional."
Director Dennis Erdman agreed.
"Our government is taking our civil liberties away one by one," he said. "And it's not a good trend."
The board members signed the attestation and included an addendum to the letter that will be submitted to the state. The addendum noted that the district would continue to physically distance and wear masks in schools for every student and staff. The district will make every effort to ensure that athletes and coaches will wear face coverings at all times while not actively participating in athletic activity.
The district also noted the hybrid model of learning.
"Line Mountain School District will make every effort to continue a hybrid educational approach of either in-person or virtual (remote) instruction, the choice of educational modality is voluntarily and students/parents may elect to attend in person or virtual (remote) instruction, and to the extent possible, Line Mountain School District will make a good faith effort to comply with the orders and recommendations of Commonwealth agencies that are in effect at the time of execution of this attestation," according to the addendum.
Campbell said the "11th-hour edict" from the state is "disappointing" and a slap in the face of local control.
"We're going to do it, we'll follow it, because that's what we do," said Campbell. "When do we get back to controlling what we do? The last time I checked the best person to keep us in line are our taxpayers, not Harrisburg."
Campbell reported that the district has four positive cases—one at the K-4 building and three at the 5-12 building—and another 51 quarantines—15 at the K-4 Building and 36 at the 5-12 building. Campbell said he is one of those who are quarantining.
The district took a "proactive effort" to limit the post-Thanksgiving quarantining by going full remote learning starting Dec. 1 until Dec. 7, as announced last week, Campbell said.
"Faculty, staff, and student diligence and focus on following our Health and Safety Plan throughout our first 65 days of school, has been outstanding," said Campbell. "In these challenging and unprecedented times, it is reassuring to see our students on a daily basis diligently adhering to the safety plans. We are grateful to our faculty, staff, students, and community for their diligence and focus on following our Health and Safety Plan."
The K-12 online enrollment numbers currently are 97 of 1,046 or 9.27 percent; which is a decrease of 18 students or 1.7 percent since Sept. 22, Campbell said.
The district continues to encourage our whole school community to be proactive in protecting the community. Proactive practices such as; social distancing, wearing a face-covering, and isolating/removing anyone with symptoms, are best practices in curbing the spread of Covid-19. Parents and/or guardians are encouraged to follow the daily symptom monitor checklist that was mailed to all households and can be found on the district website.
Business manager Kaitlin Rosselli said the district received $40,589 in COVID-19 funds: $30,089 from the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD) and $10,500 from Northumberland County's allocation of CARES Act funding.