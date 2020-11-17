MANDATA — The public meeting of the Line Mountain School Board that was scheduled for Tuesday evening was postponed until Nov. 24.
The meeting was originally scheduled to be the first in-person meeting for school board members and members of the public, but the postponed meeting will now only be available via Zoom.
Superintendent Dave Campbell said the postponement allows for "a little more time to think about options with Thanksgiving coming up."
The virtual meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 24. The link is available on the Line Mountain website: linemountain.com
— JUSTIN STRAWSER